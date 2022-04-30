New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi government plans to develop Rohini area as an "abode of lakes and recreation" and the work will be completed in eight months, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

Jain, also Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman, on Saturday visited Rohini Lake, situated in Sector 25, Rohini, and reviewed the progress of various units that are being constructed, officials said.

Also Read | Kerala: Christian Priest Sentenced to 18 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Four Teen Boys in 2017 in Kollam.

"The revival of lakes and water bodies project is on the Kejriwal government's list of priorities, and time and again, directions have been given to officials to complete them all on time," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the DJB.

He directed the officials to modify the structures in order to maximise the underground water recharge with cost-effective methods as well as maintain the ecological conditions.

Also Read | ED Seizes Rs 5,551 Crore Assets of Xiaomi Technology India Under Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Later, Jain tweeted: "Visited Rohini Sewage Treatment Plant, where huge lakes and green areas spread over 80 acres are being constructed. A total of eight lakes will receive and recharge 68 MLD of treated water from STP after polishing to a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) 3 level. The Kejriwal government plans to develop the area as an "abode of lakes and recreation."

The work will be completed in eight months, he said.

The government is working extensively to realise the dream of making Delhi a 'City of Lakes'. This project has two focus areas: the lakes and other water bodies. In the first phase of development, 250 water bodies and 23 lakes will be taken up by the government. The purpose of the project is to create multiple water reservoirs to arrest urban flooding and avoid choked drains, the statement said.

The government is working to enhance the aesthetic value of the landscape through the natural revivalism of water bodies and by restoring the flora and fauna around them, it said.

The entire project is broadly based on sewage water remediation and lake development.

This Rohini Lake will be constructed on 80 acres of land and will be used for a variety of environment-friendly purposes. The Delhi Water Minister's primary focus is on developing the lake area as a landscaped tourist spot that can act as a source of recreation for visitors, it added.

The Rohini Lake project is expected to be completed in an eight-month time frame and will be commissioned within one month after completion, the statement said.

The lake project will also include a primary pedestrian, a secondary pedestrian and a jungle trail with a 4.5-m pathway that will run through the middle of the lake. Numerous trees and plants will be part of the project, not just to give it a complete aesthetic look but also to allow the visitors to get closer to nature. It will also be accompanied by world-class facilities like parking spaces, cafeteria, children's park, entrance plaza, grand stepped plaza, etc, it added.

Along with this, a stepped water garden, water alcoves, and an outdoor museum that will narrate the story of water harvesting in India will also be set up at the lake site, the DJB said.

The Rohini Lake avenues could be utilised by people for picnic gatherings, outings, morning and evening walks, physical exercises, sports, sight-seeing and leisure, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)