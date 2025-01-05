New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): BJP MP from Northwest Delhi and state general secretary Yogendra Chandolia addressed a press conference on Saturday, alleging that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruined Delhi over the past 10 years.

He further accused the AAP government of deceiving the innocent people of Delhi to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

Chandolia highlighted that while 33 states in the country have implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme, it has not been introduced in Delhi due to political malice. He criticized Kejriwal's Mohalla Clinics, stating that they have become a refuge for animals and only exist to generate fake statistics.

He alleged that Kejriwal's government is manipulating health statistics while government hospitals suffer from a lack of facilities, such as MRI machines, which forces people to endure long waiting periods. He further pointed out that despite Kejriwal's promise to provide ration cards in his 2015 manifesto, not a single card was issued.

BJP MP credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supplying rations to 80 crore people across the country and accused Kejriwal of falsely taking credit for these efforts.

He acknowledged the BJP's efforts to pressure Kejriwal into reducing the Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC) on electricity bills by 50 per cent and assured that a BJP government would aim to abolish surcharges altogether.

Chandolia highlighted that the Modi government introduced electric buses in Delhi, helping reduce pollution, which had turned the city into a gas chamber under Kejriwal's neglect.

Referring to waterlogging during heavy rain, he stated that Kejriwal's failure to address drainage problems led to the deaths of 62 people, making him solely responsible.

Chandolia accused Kejriwal of damaging the Delhi Jal Board over the past ten years, asserting that he has become associated with the tanker mafia. Despite previous accusations against the Sheila Dikshit government regarding water tanker mafias, Chandolia claimed that Kejriwal has now left the citizens of Delhi thirsty.

"Kejriwal has turned Delhi into a garbage city," he said alleging that Kejriwal failed to clean the local drains during the three years he controlled the municipal corporation, stating that his promise to remove Delhi's garbage mountains remains unfulfilled.

He further criticized the poor condition of the road between Nangloi and Tikri Border, claiming that funds provided by the central government for underpasses and gates were lost due to corruption by AAP MLAs.

Issuing a challenge, Chandolia said, "If Arvind Kejriwal cannot prove his allegations that BJP is demolishing slums, he must apologize to all slum dwellers."

Yogendra Chandolia stated that the campaign initiated under the leadership of State President Virendra Sachdeva against the Delhi Government has yielded results, leaving the Kejriwal government feeling despondent and sensing its impending defeat.

The Northwest Delhi constituency, comprising 10 assembly segments, faces numerous problems, and the citizens are troubled by various issues. District President Ramsiya Sharan, State Spokesperson Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi, and MP Representative Sudhir Dhankhar attended the press conference. (ANI)

