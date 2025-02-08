New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad model as BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasised that this election was a contest between good governance and bad governance.

"The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in Yamuna, and much more--is a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he said.

"On the other hand, Modi ji's model of good governance is one that the entire nation respects. People have chosen good governance," he added.

Speaking about AAP's prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj trailing in the results, the Delhi BJP Chief said that they will lose as they have cheated public.

"Their prominent leaders will lose the elections because they have betrayed the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi--these are all faces of corruption. The people will not forgive them," Virendra Sachdeva said.

BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi Assembly election results, as per the early trends depicted by the Election Commission of India.

BJP is currently leading on 45 seats while the AAP is ahead on 25 seats.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

BJP's Parvesh Verma is leading on the New Delhi Assembly seat against Arvind Kejriwal by a vote margin of 225.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is also trailing on the Greater Kailash seat against BJP's Shikha Roy by a vote margin of 4,440.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri on Kalkaji seat by a margin of 2,800 votes.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)

