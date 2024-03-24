New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc will hold a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to "save democracy" in India, Congress Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Sunday.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference by the Congress and AAP, allies in the INDIA bloc.

This comes days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the week on charges of corruption in the Delhi excise policy case, which was later scrapped.

Prominent leaders of the anti-BJP front are scheduled to attend the rally to "save the democracy of India," Singh said.

"On March 31, INDIA India Alliance will hold a big rally in Delhi, and prominent leaders of the Alliance will address the rally, which won't be just a political rally; it will be a call for the fight to save the democracy of India...," Singh said.

Senior Aam Admi Party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai appealed to people in Delhi "to join them on that day."

"To protest against what has been the killing of democracy, the INDIA alliance will hold a rally on March 31 at 10 am in Ramlila Maidan. We appeal to all the people from Delhi and the entire country, party workers, trader associations, and NGOs, to join us that day," the AAP leader said.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in formulating and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Several leaders of the INDIA bloc have come out in support of Arvind Kejriwal and accused the BJP and the Union government of arm-twisting the opposition.

However, the BJP has denied all the allegations.

INDIA bloc is a coalition of over 20 opposition parties formed last year to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the general elections, dates for which were announced earlier in the month.

However, the exit of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was at the forefront of the alliance, dealt a blow to the bloc, which, as of now, is struggling to finalise seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha elections.

Voting would be held in seven phases for the 543 parliamentary constituencies, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results would be declared on June 4. (ANI)

