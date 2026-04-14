NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14: ASBL is all set to launch its new high-rise gated community at RTC x Roads, Hyderabad. Located in the center of the city, this upcoming project is designed for homebuyers who want strong connectivity, premium living, and a trusted brand. The Expression of Interest (EOI) process for the project has now started, creating strong excitement among buyers giving them a chance to register their early interest before the official launch.

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ASBL new project is located at RTC x Roads, one of Hyderabad's most connected and well-known areas. The project is just 2 minutes from RTC X Roads Metro Station, 10 mins from Secunderabad Railway Station, 8 minutes from Kachiguda Railway Station, 15 minutes from Hyderabad Deccan Railway Station and MGBS Bus Stand, 20 minutes from JBS Bus Stand, and around 50 minutes from the airport. Adding to its appeal, the project is located near Hussain Sagar Lake and is surrounded by reputed educational institutions, top hospitals, leading hotels, recreational spaces, and many of Hyderabad's most visited landmarks.

Click on the link below to know your distance from the project - https://maps.app.goo.gl/Vggb3ArAdN1QXc9j8?g_st=ic

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Planned as a premium high-rise gated community, the project will be spread across 7.98 acres. It will feature 3 towers with G+50 floors and 5 basements, with around 1,500 flats in total. One of the biggest highlights of the project is that it will have the tallest building in that area, which will lead to uninterrupted views on all sides. The project will also offer 75% open area, giving residents more space, better views, and a more open living experience in the middle of the city.

The project will offer premium and luxury 3 and 4 BHK homes with room sized balconies. The homes are planned with a floor-to-ceiling height of 10 feet 4 inches, which adds to the sense of space and comfort.

The available configurations include:

Premium 3 BHK homes 1970 SFT in East, West, and North-facing

Luxury 3 BHK homes 2085 SFT in North-facing 2115 SFT in East-facing

Premium 4 BHK homes 2535 SFT in East and North-facing 2540 SFT in East and West-facing

Luxury 4 BHK homes 3015 SFT in East and West-facing

The project will also offer an upgraded lifestyle experience through its large amenity spaces. It will feature a G+5 clubhouse with more than 1,00,000 sq. ft. of clubhouse amenities. The total indoor amenities space will be around 86,000 sq. ft. The project will also include an urban corridor, giving residents more lifestyle and community spaces within the development. Various amenities like club lawn, screen on the green, amphitheatre, banquet halls, basketball court, pickleball courts, yoga/aerobics room, indoor and outdoor gyms, double heighted badminton court, futsal court, pools, walking, jogging and cycling track, salon & spa, guest rooms, co working space, pet park, clinic and physiotherapy, kids play area, toddlers play area, tuition room, etc.

Founded in 2017, ASBL has built a strong legacy by delivering multiple residential gated communities and has earned a trusted name in Hyderabad's real estate market. Its last project, ASBL Broadway, launched around a year ago has recorded more than ₹1000 crore in sales on launch day, including EOIs and launch day sales. Before that, ASBL Landmark recorded more than ₹500 crore in sales on the day of launch. These numbers clearly reflect the strong trust that buyers have in ASBL and the growing demand for its projects.With a family of more than 5,000 happy customers, ASBL continues to grow with a strong focus on quality, trust, and customer satisfaction.

ASBL got the fastest-growing real estate company in India award last year. The company is currently operating around 10 million sq. ft., and planning to launch the next 10 million sq. ft. shortly in Hyderabad.

With a location at the heart of Hyderabad, upgraded lifestyle for current residents and ASBL's trusted track record, this new launch near RTC x Roads is expected to attract strong buyer interest. Homebuyers who want to be part of this upcoming landmark development can now submit their Expression of Interest through the link below.

Click here - Link

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