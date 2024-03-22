Noida, Mar 22 (PTI) The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and freezing of Congress' bank accounts shows the BJP is scared of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak said here on Friday.

The Congress' Uttar Pradesh social media chairperson said the BJP is infuriated as people have shifted their attention to its funding of thousands of crores through electoral bonds.

On Thursday, Congress' central leadership in Delhi alleged that a systematic effort is underway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cripple the principal opposition party financially and demanded access to its bank accounts to ensure a level-playing field ahead of the polls.

Later in the day, Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"The truth of BJP's collection of thousands of crores of rupees through electoral bonds through illegal means has come to the public's attention. Hence, the BJP has become completely infuriated," Pathak claimed.

"Whether it is the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal just before the elections or the action of seizing the bank accounts of Congress, all this proves that BJP is completely scared of the upcoming elections and is trying to weaken the opposition parties through undemocratic means," she added.

The Congress leader said the public understands all this and the BJP will have to suffer the consequences of these actions in the upcoming elections.

