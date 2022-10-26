New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement on images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes evoked criticism and ridicule from some on social media while there were others who questioned the timing of the remarks and linked it to Gujarat elections.

Claiming that the Indian economy was not in good shape, Kejriwal said at a press conference the country needed a lot of effort to get the economy back on track along with the "blessings of our gods and goddesses".

"Today, I am appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre that our currency notes have the image of Mahatma Gandhi on one side. It should remain as it is but on the other side, there should be an image of Ganesha and Lakshmi," he said.

His demand, however, drew sharp reactions from the BJP, which called it an unsuccessful attempt to hide the "ugly anti-Hindu face" of AAP in view of upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Former AAP leader Ashutosh mocked Kejriwal and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should follow the AAP chief's advice and immediately "sack all economic advisors".

"Wow … what a great economic mantra is given by @ArvindKejriwal … great suggestion for @RishiSunak to uplift Britain's economy. @narendramodi should immediately sack all economic advisors .. follow his advice… India Will prosper," Ashutosh tweeted.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit accused Kejriwal of creating a divide between different religions.

"I condemn the statement issued by Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal where he has said that Ganeshji's & Laxmi ji's pic should be there on Indian currency. By this, he is creating a divide between different religions... ," Pandit tweeted.

Some netizens also accused Kejriwal of hypocrisy, saying he just banned crackers before Diwali and is now suggesting photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha be put on currency notes, while several others questioned why the AAP leader "who was talking about schools and hospitals earlier'' made such a remark.

"He (Kejriwal) came to change politics. Darling of pseudo-liberals and their so-called national alternative," Shantanu, whose Twitter bio read: Nehruvian. Gandhian' and has over 6,700 followers, tweeted.

A Twitter user pointed out that Kejriwal has mentioned about the currency of Muslim-majority Indonesia.

The AAP national convener said his suggestion was not against anyone, adding that even Indonesia, a Muslim country with less than two per cent Hindus and more than 85 per cent Muslims, had images of Lord Ganesha on its currency notes.

"The fact that he specially mentioned a Muslim Country and how it has currency notes with pics of Indian Gods is about taking the Muslim PM narrative further. With this @ArvindKejriwal has proven beyond doubt that he is merely a puppet of others," Simran, who has 800 followers on Twitter, tweeted.

Some Twitter users even posted pictures of currency notes with Kejriwal's image.

However, several AAP leaders including Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to support Kejriwal's remarks.

