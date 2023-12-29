Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29:: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence apprehended a woman passenger of Kenyan nationality at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 14.90 crore, a DRI release said on Friday.

Acting on intelligence, the Kenyan national, who came via flight no KQ 204 from Nairobi to Mumbai on December 28, Thursday, was apprehended by DRI officers, the release said. Maharashtra Fire: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Taloja Industrial Area in Navi Mumbai (Watch Video).

As per the release, the officers recovered 1490 grams of "white powdery substance purported to be cocaine" valued at approximately Rs 14.90 crore.

"The ingenious concealment of the drugs involved two black polythene packets cleverly placed within a hair conditioner bottle and a body wash bottle," it stated. Mumbai: DRI Busts Attempt of Drug Trafficking, Ugandan National Arrested With Cocaine Valued at Rs 8.90 Crore.

The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)