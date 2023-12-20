New Delhi/Mumbai December 20: A woman from Uganda has been arrested at Mumbai airport with cocaine valued at Rs 8.90 crore, an official said on Wednesday. The woman had concealed the cocaine in her wig and undergarment, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said. Mumbai: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested From Ghatkopar With Drugs Worth Rs 30 Lakh, Booked Under NDPS Act (See Pic)

Following a specific information, the Mumbai unit of the DRI team laid a trap at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and apprehended the woman.

DRI officials searched the woman's belongings and found nothing. However, when they checked the woman's fake hair (wig) and bra pads, they found 890 gm cocaine. "After questioning, the woman was arrested," said the official.

