Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (PTI) Three teenagers died on Tuesday after the motorcycle they were traveling on rammed into a tree along the roadside upon losing control of the vehicle here, police said.

Nedumangadu resident Stephin (16), Peroorkada residents Bineesh (16) and Mullappan (16) lost their lives in the accident that happened at Perrorkada near Vayazhila in the capital district.

"It seems like the bike was speeding. When we examined the CCTV visuals, the bike was seen ramming into a tree near the road," police told PTI.

The boys were immediately shifted to hospital but they were declared brought dead, police said.

