Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 13 (ANI): The 5th edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF-2023) will be held in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district from December 1 to 5.

The festival will focus on projecting Ayurveda's huge potential in addressing the health challenges of the present world and setting a platform for global networking of Ayurveda practitioners and stakeholders.

In a press briefing on Friday, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is the Chairman of the Organising Committee, said that the focal theme of the GAF 2023 is "Emerging Challenges in Healthcare & A Resurgent Ayurveda."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the Chief Patron of the Organising Committee, which has 200-plus members from all segments of Ayurveda.

"The biennial event is being organized by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in association with the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, Department of Ayush, Government of Kerala, Ayurveda fraternity represented by AMAI, AMMOI, AHMA, KISMA, ADMA, Viswa Ayurveda Parishad and 14 other Ayurveda Associations at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom", a government release said.

The statement added, "The conclave will witness the convergence of many top scientists, including Nobel Laureates, and 7,500 delegates from 75 countries. Over 750 research papers will be presented at various sessions of the meet, besides 750 poster presentations on the sidelines."

"It is significant to note that GAF 2023 is happening in the backdrop of the Union Government making major efforts to position Ayurveda as a holistic system to address grim health challenges staring at humanity, Muraleedharan said. It is the largest event in the country in Ayurveda", he said.

Muraleedharan said the event will also seek how to present Ayurveda effectively in the tourism sector, which can contribute immensely to the development of Kerala. "Already, Ayurveda is an important segment in tourism in Kerala. Ayurveda accounts for a substantial portion of the revenue generated by the tourism sector," Shri Muraleedharan said.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Guest at the valedictory function of the third edition of the GAF held in Kozhikode in 2016. Modi also inaugurated the fourth edition of the event held virtually due to the pandemic.

"Ayurveda has already started transcending its native borders. In India, it has been firmly established as a strong and effective segment of our healthcare sector. It's time that Ayurveda was promoted globally in a systematic and scientific manner. The primary focus of the conclave will be on this vital aspect", he said.

The event will provide a platform to tell the entire world about the time-tested ancient system of medicine and wellness, facilitate collaborative research initiatives, formalise partnerships and firm up policies, the Minister added.

GAF Working Chairman Dr GG Gangadharan said that GAF 2023 will explore possibilities of increasing investment, export and trade in the Ayurveda sector with the support of industry associations. Participation of Ambassadors of these nations in India will be ensured at GAF as part of its global promotion, he said.

"A major highlight of the GAF is the Arogya Expo with around 500 stalls that will bring together businesses, organisations and other institutions from across the globe to showcase their products, services, and technologies related to Ayurveda. Ayush clinics, Medicinal plants and an Education expo will be part of it", the statement said.

The expo will offer a unique opportunity for visitors to explore and experience the world of Ayurveda, including Ayurvedic medicines, herbal products, wellness services, and Ayurvedic equipment. It will also facilitate interactions among exhibitors and visitors, providing a space for networking, collaboration and sharing knowledge and expertise, the statement added.

"As a prelude to the GAF, Grand Kerala Ayurveda Fair (GKAF) will be held in all districts of Kerala from November 1 to 30. GKAF will bring together all Ayurveda institutions, associations and organizations to highlight the strength of the system before the public. Various activities and competitions will also be organized in school-college and resident association levels. It will be a mass contact programme with everybody connected to Ayurveda in the state participating in making Ayurveda people-friendly", the statement read.

GAF Secretary General Dr C Sureshkumar (Triveni), Chief Coordinator Dr C Sureshkumar, International Co-operation Conclave Chairman Baby Mathew Somatheeram, State President of AMAI CD Leena, Ayurveda Hospital Management Association President Dr Vijayan Nangeli, Govt. Ayurveda Medical Officers Association General Secretary OR Sebby, Govt. Ayurveda Medical Officers Federation General Secretary Dr Durga and Ayurveda Medicine Manufactures Organisation Secretary Lal were also present at the press conference. (ANI)

