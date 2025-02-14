Kottayam (Kerala) [India], February 14 (ANI): Students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) staged protests on Friday over the alleged ragging incident at Kottayam Government Nursing College.

Visuals show students breaking through police barricades, prompting the police to use water cannons on them.

The BJP-led ABVP and CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) protested outside the college, demanding justice for the victim(s) of the ragging incident.

During the protests, students clashed with the police, broke through barricades, and questioned the authorities.

The SFI distanced itself from the incident, stating that their union is not active at the college. Union members claimed that although they were being accused of involvement, the true culprits behind the ragging had not yet been identified. They called on the police to investigate thoroughly and apprehend the real offenders.

Earlier on Wednesday, police arrested five college students in connection with the ragging incident at Kottayam Government Nursing College. All five were remanded to police custody for two days. According to the victim students, the ragging had been ongoing for nearly three months at the institute, starting soon after the first-year batch began their classes in November.

Police are now investigating whether more students are involved in the case.

According to victim students, the ragging had been going on for nearly three months at the institute. The police said the ragging began last November, shortly after classes of the first-year batch began.

Police added that they are investigating whether more students are involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George stated on Friday that the five students arrested for ragging their juniors had been suspended from Kottayam Nursing College. She assured that the state government would take maximum action against them. "DME has received a preliminary report from the nursing school, and this (ragging) happened in their hostel. The students belong to the general nursing school. I asked DME to send a team of higher officers, and they are now in Kottayam. The nursing school has already suspended these students. It is very brutal. The government will ensure maximum action. When the second or third-year students enter the hostel of the juniors then the warden should know that. They, too, have responsibility."

In a separate incident, another case of brutal ragging emerged from Kannur district, where a Class 11 student was allegedly tortured by senior students of the same school. The student from PRM Higher Secondary School in Kolavallur was reportedly beaten by five senior students, resulting in a fracture to his left arm. The incident occurred on February 12.

A police complaint has been filed against the five senior students, and Kolavallur police have registered a case. According to the FIR, the senior students assaulted the victim for allegedly not showing respect to them. The group of students gathered and thrashed him. The boy has been admitted to Cooperative Hospital in Thalassery. The police are continuing to investigate whether more students were involved in the case. (ANI)

