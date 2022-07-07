Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 7 (PTI) Kerala registered 3,310 fresh coronavirus cases and 19 related deaths on Thursday, pushing the total number of those affected by the disease in the state to 66,66,959 and toll to 70,108.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard of the Kerala government, there are 28,021 active cases in the state and 4,172 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The state saw 3,661 new cases and 16 deaths on July 6.

Recently, in view of the gradual increase in COVID-19 cases this month when the State has been, on an average, reporting over 3,000 cases daily, the Police Department ordered all district chiefs to ensure implementation of a state government direction to mandate wearing of masks in public, workplaces, and while using transportation.

