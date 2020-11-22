Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (PTI) Kerala reported 5,294 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday taking the tally to 5,62,735, the state government said.

With 27 fresh deaths, the COVID-19 toll in the state has risen to 2,049, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. A total of 6,227 people were cured of the disease as the cumulative recoveries climbed to 4,94,664 while the active cases stood at 65,856.

As many as 55 health workers were among those infected in the last 24 hours during which the state tested 48,015 samples with a test positivity rate of 10.94 per cent, she said.

"Till now, the state has tested 58,57,241 samples," the minister said in a release here.

Malappuram reported 796 positive cases on Sunday, the highest in the state, followed byKozhikode with 612 cases and Thrissur with 543 cases.

A 101-year old woman of Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district was among the 27 fresh COVID-19 relateddeaths.

"Out of those infected in the state on Sunday, 94 reached the state from outside while 4,445 contracted the disease through their contacts. Sources of 662 persons are yet to be traced," the minister said.

There were 3,21,297 people under observation with 16,406 of them in isolation wards of various hospitals.

One region was removed from the list of hotspots which stood at 559 after two more were added to the category. PTI

