Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) The 13th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on January 17 with the customary address of the Governor, assembly speaker A N Shamseer said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters here, he said the budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be presented in the assembly and discussed and passed during the session.

The assembly will meet for 27 days from January 17 to March 28, as per the legislative assembly calendar. The discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address will be held on three days from January 20 to 22, he said.

The speaker thanked all those who participated in the third edition of the Kerala assembly international book festival, which was organised from January 7 to 13 at the assembly complex.

The festival was attended by over 180 guests from across the country and abroad, he said, adding 311 book releases and 54 book discussions were organised as part of the event.

