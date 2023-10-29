Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 29 (ANI): After one person died and many others were injured in a blast incident that took place at Kalamassery in Kerala's Kochi during a prayer meeting on Sunday morning, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, saying, "It's a very, very unfortunate incident."

"It's a very very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials in Ernakulam are there. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We will get more details only after the investigation. As of now, one person has died. Some are in hospital. I will talk later after getting the details," the CM said in a statement.

Health Minister Veena George has also directed all hospitals to alert health workers who are on leave to return immediately to tend to those injured in the blast.

Veena George directed the Director of the Health Department and Director of the Medical Education Department to provide the best treatment for those injured in the explosion, a statement issued by the Health Minister's office said.

According to the police, multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi district of Kerala on Sunday morning.

Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said the first explosion took place around 9 am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next one hour.

Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27.

According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place. (ANI)

