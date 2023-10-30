New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): A series of blasts at a prayer meeting in Kerala's Kalamassery on Sunday morning killed at least two people and left several injured, with six remaining in critical condition.

The blasts in Kerala led to heightened security in crowded places in the national capital.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Six Killed, 40 Injured in Collision Between Two Trains in Vizianagaram, Helpline Numbers Opened (See Pics and Videos).

The hospitals in Kochi were crowded with distressed and appalled family members as several injured people were undergoing treatment.

Laxman Prabhu, a family member of two victims, said, "My mother is admitted in the hospital, she came yesterday (to the convention centre) for the prayer. She already has some other issues and now she has burn injuries on her legs, hands, mouth and back. My sister has also got burn injuries on both legs."

Also Read | Haryana Foundation Day 2023 Date: Know History, Importance and Significance of Haryana Day.

Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi district at around 9:00 a.m.

A man identified as Dominic Martin, meanwhile, surrendered himself at the Kodakara police station in Thrissur, claiming responsibility for a series of blasts that also left several injured.

The police, however, said that they are yet to verify Martin's claims.

"One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall," Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said on the blast at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery.

According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests that IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) were used to trigger the blasts.

Following the incidents, Chief Minister Vijayan announced a 20-member probe team to investigate the matter.

"What happened in Kalamassery is very unfortunate. Currently, 41 people are hospitalised, 27 people admitted in Ernakulam Medical College...4 people discharged. 2 people have died, and 5 are critical. A special team led by ADGP Law and Order will be investigating this incident. 20 members will be in the investigating team," he said.

The CM has also called an all-party meeting for Monday.

Kerala Police on Sunday issued a warning against propagating fake news through social media platforms regarding the incident.

"Action will be taken against those spreading fake news," Kerala Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb said in a statement.

He said that the police have intensified round-the-clock surveillance on social media to detect accounts spreading such fake messages.

Following the blasts, state ministers K Rajan, VN Vasavan, Antony Raju, Mayor M Anilkumar and others visited Medical College in Kalamasery and met the injured in the blast at Zamra Convention Centre on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Kerala Minister P Rajeev appealed to the people to refrain from fake social media campaigns

"Police are conducting the investigation...we can only reach some conclusions after a thorough investigation. Efforts are underway to save the lives of all the injured. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has called an all-party meeting tomorrow...everyone must refrain from fake social media campaigns...Kerala always faces such situations with unity..." the minister said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that dirty, shameless appeasement politics by a discredited Chief Minister.

"Dirty shameless appeasement politics by a discredited CM (and HM) @pinarayivijayan besieged by corruption charges Sitting in Delhi and protesting against Israel, when in Kerala open calls by Terrorist Hamas for Jihad is causing attacks and bomb blasts on innocent Christians," Chandrasekhar posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

However, slamming the BJP leader for his remarks, the Kerala CM said that the leader is a minister and he should give some minimum respect to the investigating agencies.

"Those who're poisonous will keep spitting poison...one of the Union Minister made a statement that I am doing appeasement politics and protesting against Israel...he is a minister and he should give some minimum respect to the investigating agencies, the probe is underway...in such a serious incident, at such an early stage, they are making such statements targeting a few set of people," Kerala CM said.

He further said the Minister's statement is based on their communal agenda but Kerala doesn't have such an agenda, Kerala always stood against communalism

"On what basis are these people (BJP) targeting one community and giving a special angle...when the probe is going on, on what basis is he making such a statement by sitting at such a responsible position," he added.

The incident drew condemnation from several political parties across the country.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the blasts at a prayer meeting in Kerala's Kalamassery on Sunday morning is condemnable, adding that those who foster violence must be dealt with an iron hand.In a post on X, Kharge said that the party stands together with the victims.

"We strongly condemn the bomb blast attack at a Convention Centre in Ernakulam, Kerala. Hate, divisiveness and terror has zero space in a civilised society. Those who foster violence must be dealt with an iron hand. We stand together with the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured," Kharge said.

Congress leader and the MP, representing Wayanad constituency, also said that the incident of blasts are "deeply distressing and condemnable".

"The bomb blasts during a prayer meeting in Ernakulam, Kerala, are deeply distressing and condemnable. My condolences to the bereaved family, and I hope for a quick recovery for those injured. There is no place for hatred and violence in a civilised society. The govt must conduct a thorough probe and bring the guilty to justice," he said.

Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal, in a post on X said that the atmosphere of Kerala will not and cannot be 'poisoned by these forces'.

"The Congress Party condemns the blasts that took place earlier in Ernakulam, Kerala today. We demand a fair and prompt investigation to unearth the conspiracy being hatched against Kerala and its tradition of unity in diversity. The atmosphere of Kerala will not and cannot be poisoned by these forces," he said.

Venugopal further called on the people of the state to come together to defeat poisonous elements.

"Congress Party appeals to the people of Kerala to come together and defeat these poisonous elements," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)