Malappuram (Kerala) [India], May 8 (ANI): A Naval helicopter with aircrew participated in the rescue operation on Monday in the wake of the Tanur boat tragedy in which 22 people have lost their lives, said Southern Naval Command on Monday.

In addition, three Indian Navy diving teams comprising 15 divers along with all necessary diving sets, gear and equipment have been mobilised from Kochi. An initial aerial survey of the site of the incident was undertaken. Contact has been established with NDRF and the local diving team undertaking a search in the area.

The team reached the site of the incident by afternoon to render further assistance in local diving operations. Close coordination is being maintained with the disaster management and state authorities to augment the search operations.

Coast Guard Disaster Relief Team from Beypore station also joined the rescue operations along with NDRF, Fire and Rescue Team, and the local populace in providing emergency first-aid to the casualties.

The team continuously monitored the situation and continued to provide support to Civil Authorities. The Officials from ICG Station Beypore met District Administration Officials for coordinating further operations. ICG has also deployed Indian Coast Guard Ship C-144 off Tanur and an ICG Chetak is kept on standby for meeting further requirements, said the Press release of the Southern Naval Command. (ANI)

