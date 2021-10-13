Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 13 (ANI): Kerala government has decided to give financial assistance of Rs 5000 per month for three years for dependent families of persons who have died due to Covid-19, in addition to the existing financial assistance.

The state cabinet took the decision here on Wednesday and it will be applicable for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

"The dependent BPL family of the deceased who died of COVID-19 will get the financial assistance. The availability of Social Welfare, Welfare Fund or other pensions to the dependents will not make them ineligible. The benefit will be given for the families that are settled in the state even if the person dies inside or outside the state or outside the country," said an official release from the Kerala Chief Minister's office regarding cabinet decisions.

According to the cabinet decision, the dependents should be able to submit the application in a simple forum on one page.

"The concerned District Collector and Revenue authorities will be tasked with taking necessary steps for this. The benefit should be paid within a maximum of 30 working days. The Village Officer should ensure that there are no government employees or income taxpayers in the dependent family. Applicants should not be called to the office to decide on the allotment," the release said.

"The relief will be given as direct benefit transfer of Rs.5000 per month for three years from the month of first relief. It was also decided to bear the required amount from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund till the budget allocates it," it added. (ANI)

