Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 14 (ANI): Kerala Catholic Reforms Movement (KCRM) members burnt the Catholic council calendar at different locations in Kerala on Sunday.

KCRM is protesting against the Thrissur arch diocese's 2021 calendar that allegedly carries a photo of Bishop Franco Mulakkal who faces allegations of rape. As per reports, KCRM activists burnt copies of the March page that has his picture in Kollam, Kuruvilangad and Pala.

The Thrissur Diocese has been featuring Bishop Franco Mulakkal on its calendar for the last two years. Believers had expressed concerns earlier also. The repetition of the photo on the fresh calendar has led to the protest.

In June 2018, a nun of the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was the head of Latin Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar of raping her several times between 2014 and 2016. After several rounds of questioning, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kerala Police arrested the Bishop in September 2018. The SIT had filed the charge sheet against him last year. (ANI)

