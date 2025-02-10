Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday assured that all necessary steps would be taken to provide the due benefits to the family of a civil police officer (police constable) Shyam Prasad, who died after allegedly being assaulted by a notorious history-sheeter in Kottayam.

Responding to a submission by N Jayaraj MLA in the Assembly, Vijayan stated that the government would ensure Prasad's family receives all benefits as per existing norms.

Prasad, a civil police officer at Kottayam West Police Station, was fatally attacked on February 2 while returning home after duty. Around 11.30 pm, he intervened to stop a man from assaulting and threatening a woman and her assistant at a shop in Ettumanoor. The assailant then kicked him fatally, and he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of February 3 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Following the incident, Ettumanoor Police registered a case, and the accused, Jibin George, was arrested on the same day and remanded to judicial custody.

Vijayan stated that Shyam Prasad lost his life while carrying out his duty to protect the lives and property of the people. The government has taken all necessary steps to ensure the accused faces the maximum punishment for a crime that has shocked society's conscience.

He assured that the government would extend all possible support to Prasad's family as per the established norms.

