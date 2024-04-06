Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): In a sharp attack on the Congress, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the CPI (M) manifesto pledges to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, whereas the Congress manifesto, lacking a commitment, remains notably silent on the issue.

He also said that the BJP is not even going to win one seat in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

CM Vijayan said that the Congress failed to raise protests when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and alleged that Congress is willing to compromise its values for votes.

Addressing a press conference in Alappuzha, CM Vijayan said, "Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated by the BJP government in one day. It was removed without following any procedures. Congress failed to raise protests against this, inside and outside the Parliament."

"We have consistently maintained our political stance and principles, unlike the Congress, which seems willing to compromise its values for votes..," he said. "BJP is not going to win even one out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections...".

Accusing the Congress of deceiving the common people and minorities, CM Vijayan said, "The CPI (M) manifesto pledges to repeal the CAA, whereas the Congress manifesto remains notably silent on the issue.".

"The CPM manifesto vows to revoke draconian laws like (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) (UAPA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) (PMLA), but a commitment is absent in the Congress manifesto. While the Congress makes minor allusions to investigative agencies, its stance appears less forceful."

"Through such a manifesto, Congress has taken the stand of deceiving the common people and minorities of the country," he said.

Kerala, one of the few states where the Congress still has a strong presence, sends 20 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the southern state across all 20 seats is scheduled for April 26, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

