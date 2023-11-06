Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 6 (ANI): Cochin Customs apprehended a smuggler on Monday with four capsules of gold worth Rs 52 lakh, said officials.

As per officials, "Based on profiling, the officers of the Cochin Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger who arrived from Jeddah by flight SV 784 at the green channel."

"During the examination of the said passenger, four white capsule-shaped packets suspected to contain gold in paste form weighing 1,067 grams concealed in his person were recovered and seized."

Further investigation is in progress.

Earlier, Cochin Customs arrested a smuggler with three capsules of gold worth Rs 37.70 lakh, said officials.

As per officials, "Based on profiling, the officers of the AIU batch intercepted a passenger who arrived from Jeddah via Kuwait by flight J9 405 at the green channel.

"During the examination of the said passenger, 3 capsules of gold in compound form weighing 874 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized, added officials. (ANI)

