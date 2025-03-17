Kollam (Kerala), Mar 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old college student was stabbed to death by a man who was later found run over by a train in Kerala's Kollam district on Monday, police said.

Febin George Gomas, a student of a local college here, was attacked and stabbed to death at his house in Uliyakovil by a man who came in a car at around 7.30 PM. After killing Gomas, the accused fled the scene in the same vehicle, they said.

He was later found run over by a train on a railway track in Kadappakkada here.

The car in which the accused was suspected to have travelled, was also spotted nearby, they said.

The accused was identified as Thejas Raj, a Neendakara native.

A police officer said Raj was suspected to have died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train.

"Such details and the exact cause of the murder could be ascertained only after a detailed probe," he added.

