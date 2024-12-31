India News | Kerala Cong MLA Shows Signs of Recovery, Remains on Ventilator Support

Kochi, Dec 31 (PTI) Uma Thomas MLA, who sustained severe brain and spine injuries following a fall, has shown notable improvement in her health condition, doctors attending her said here on Tuesday.

The medical team at Renai Medicity Multi Super Specialty hospital said that the MLA, currently on ventilator support, opened her eyes and responded to commands, including moving her hands and legs.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal a 'Chunavi' Hindu: Delhi BJP on His 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025 (See Pic).

She also recognised her children, which the hospital described as a significant step in her recovery journey.

"This demonstrates remarkable progress in the treatment for brain and spine injuries," said a medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

Also Read | Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 1, 2025? Know if Bank Branches Will Operate on First Day of New Year.

However, doctors noted that her lung condition remains critical, despite minor improvement. They added that achieving a full recovery would take time.

Her vital signs are stable, but she will need to remain on ventilator support for several more days, the doctors said.

The Congress MLA sustained head and spinal injuries after falling from the VIP gallery - approximately 15 feet high - of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi, on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred as traditional dancers were preparing for a performance. The manager of an event management company was aref="https://www.latestly.com/videos/bigg-boss-18-episode-update-rajat-dalal-nominates-karanveer-mehra-vivian-dsena-makes-strategic-move-during-nomination-task-6529083.html" title="‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Rajat Dalal Nominates Karanveer Mehra; Vivian Dsena Makes Strategic Move During Nomination Task">‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Rajat Dalal Nominates Karanveer Mehra; Vivian Dsena Makes Strategic Move During Nomination Task