Wayanad (Kerala) [India], March 27 (ANI): Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inaugurated the new Gram Panchayat Office complex at Pulpally, Wayanad, on Thursday.

"I am so happy and proud to be here today. This Panchayat office is the largest Panchayat office complex in Kerala. It has Krishi Bhawan, the veterinary hospital, community health centre, and child development office in this building. Dilip Kumar ji took me around, and it showed me the ground floor, and it made me feel very, very proud that you have built this. I deeply congratulate each one who put in the effort towards it. This integrated office with many services under one roof will give you a lot of facilities," Priyanka Gandhi said, addressing to the public in Pulpally.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also inaugurated a smart Anganwadi, a lift irrigation project and a check dam under the Aspirational District Programme.

She further praised the people who worked together to help the victims of the disaster in Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

"When I first came to Wayanad after general elections, it was during the flooding in Mundakkai and Chooralmala. That time, in the middle of the devastation the people were facing, I noticed how everybody was working together to help the victims of the disaster," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a three-day visit to Wayanad, where she visited the Sree Seetha Devi Lava Kusa Temple in Pulpally.

"She'll also inaugurate several projects and attend a Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony at Elstone Estate," Congress posted on X.

On July 30 2024, the state of Kerala was hit with a landslide, the deadliest one in the state, killing more than 300 people and destroying scores of houses and other buildings.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is MP from Wayanad, where she secured the seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). (ANI)

