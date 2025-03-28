India News | Kerala: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Lays Foundation Stone for Women-led Development Projects in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], March 28 (ANI): Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi laid the foundation stone for several women-led developmental projects in the Thavinhal Gram Panchayat located in the Wayanad district in Kerala on Friday, highlighting the importance of involvement of women in such projects, and how the district has a "huge tourism potential."

"Today the foundation stone that I am laying is for the model Anganwadi 'take a break center,' which is the rest and recreation center mainly for tourists, but it will be operated by the Kutumbachi ladies, and the women's run cafeteria and park as well. I understand that since women are going to be running it, it is going to be very beautiful," Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing the people in the area.

"Because we are very good at running things. Very often men also underestimate what women can do. We are very good at running things, running the home and family, and whatever work we do, wherever we go, whether it is a business or in office we try out best to do it efficiently and with great commitment and dedication, and most importantly we do things with kindness and caring, which goes a long way," she added.

Underlining the tourism potential of the Thanvihal panchayat area, she praised the initiatives for having heavy community involvement, especially from ladies.

"Your panchayat has a lot of scope for tourism, they are so beautiful, the natural beauty, you have a lot of assets that way. I am very happy to say projects like this which will help attract tourism and help in all ways. My compliments to the panchayat for involving the communities and the Kutumbachi ladies," Gandhi said.

Highlighting other initiatives in the region, especially for improving education educational facilities, she mentioned how interactive panels have been installed in various primary classes.

"We have also taken initiatives in education, I have been told that you have installed interactive panels in all the primary and upper primary schools, that is a very useful thing you have done," the Congress leader said.

Underlining the growing health facilities, she mentioned how her brother and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had given an ambulance for palliative care.

She said, "As you all know my brother Rahul Gandhi had provided an ambulance here for Palliative care, and the panchayat itself has appointed two nurses as well." (ANI)

