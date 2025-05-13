New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Senior Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) members are scheduled to meet with Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday.

The meeting scheduled this afternoon at the Indira Bhavan in the Congress headquarters in New Delhi is being held a day after the new Congress leadership in Kerala took charge, ahead of the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.

On May 12, the Peravoor MLA, Sunny Joseph, took charge as the party's new state President. He succeeds Kannur MP K Sudhakaran.

AP Anilkumar, PC Vishnunadh, and Shafi Parambil took office as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Comittee's (KPCC) working presidents.

Attingal Lok Sabha MP Adoor Prakash took over as the convenor of the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Congress leaders hoped that the new leadership could bring the party into power in the 2026 Assembly election in the State.

"This is a day filled with pride and joy. K. Sudhakaran led the party with integrity and courage. He fearlessly spearheaded the party's battle against political adversaries. Succeeding him is Sunny Joseph, a calm, composed leader who is deeply committed to the party's ideology and principles. Appointing him as the new KPCC President reflects our intent for a strong, coordinated leadership team," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a Congress function at the party's State headquarters held to welcome the new leadership.

"It was this need for a cohesive team package that led to the change in leadership from M.M. Hassan. We have great expectations from Adoor Prakash as the new UDF Convener. The road to winning the upcoming elections starts here. Our goal is serious--we must reclaim governance in Kerala. A structured and united campaign is essential. We now have a team capable of coordinating that effort," Venugopal said.

Before assuming their office, the new leaders visited former Defence Minister and Senior Congress leader AK Antony at his house on Monday.

"The new KPCC President, who is the son of a high-range farmer from the village of Ulikkal, has grown step-by-step to reach the leadership of the Congress party... It's a journey of dedication and hard work, and it reflects the hopes of Kerala's grassroots," Antony said.

"I have complete faith that in 2026, under the leadership of the Congress, a UDF government with a Congress Chief Minister will come to power in Kerala. Strengthening both the Congress and the UDF while uniting all sections of society is the path forward," he said. (ANI)

