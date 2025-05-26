Kollam [Kerala], May 26 (ANI): Eight containers from the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3, which sank off the Kochi coast on May 25 due to flooding, were spotted on the Kollam coast on Monday.

Red containers were seen washed ashore amidst the rocky shores and turbulent waters, highlighting potential environmental and navigational hazards.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Coast Guard stated that the vessel was carrying 640 containers, including 13 containing hazardous cargo and 12 with calcium carbide.

It further added that the ship had 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil in its tanks, and the ICG had activated "comprehensive Pollution Response preparedness" to address all possible scenarios of oil spillage.

The ICG also added that all the 24 crew members were rescued in a joint effort by the ICG and the Indian Navy.

"All 24 crew members' ex Liberian-flagged container Vessel MSC ELSA 3 were rescued safely, 21 by the India Coast Guard & 3 by the Indian Navy Ship Sujata after the vessel sank off Kochi this morning. The vessel was carrying 640 containers, including 13 containing hazardous cargo and 12 with calcium carbide. Additionally, the ship had 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil in its tanks. ICG has activated comprehensive Pollution Response preparedness and is working in close coordination with the State administration to address all possible scenarios. ICG aircraft equipped with advanced oil spill mapping technology are conducting aerial assessment of the affected area," the ICG stated on X.

The vessel's sinking on May 25 has raised concerns about pollution, leading to intensified efforts by the Indian Coast Guard and Navy, as detailed by Indian Navy PRO Athul Pillai on Sunday.

According to Pillai, the two ICG ships, Saksham and Samarth, are now focused on mitigating potential ecological damage, with a Dornier aircraft assisting in surveillance, as the vessel remains a concern for maritime pollution.

"Two of the Coast Guard ships are involved in the pollution response activities. The ship has been changed into a pollution response configuration. One of the ships, Saksham, is already in the area. The other ship, Samarth, will proceed to the area to augment the pollution response activities. The Indian Coast Guard Dornier is also on task for the pollution response activities," Pillai stated.

By late Saturday night, 21 of the 24 crew, including nationals from Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, and the Philippines, had been rescued. Three senior crew members remained onboard to assist with salvage arrangements. However, the vessel's condition deteriorated overnight, and it capsized on May 25. The three crew members were forced to abandon the ship and were rescued by INS Sujata. (ANI)

