The four capsules of gold seized by the Customs. (Photo.ANI)

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 31 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department on Friday seized gold worth Rs 49.5 lakhs at Kochi airport and arrested one passenger.

According to Customs, 1143.87 g of gold has been seized from the passenger.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Poll-Bound State on April 9 To Inaugurate Event for 50 Years of Tiger Project.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi Airport by flight 6E 1476 was intercepted at the green channel.

During the passenger's examination, four capsules of gold in compound form, weighing 1143.87 g concealed inside his body, were recovered and seized.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Killing: Charges of Murder, Disappearance of Evidence Can’t Be Framed Together, Counsel for Accused Aftab Poonawala Argues.

The accused has been identified as Manikandan, a native of the Palakkad district

Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, AIU of the Customs department seized 1063 g of gold worth Rs 49.5 lakh at Kochi airport on Thursday and nabbed the passenger carrying the gold.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi to Kochi by flight 6E 1404 was intercepted at the green channel.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 1063 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

The accused was identified as Muhammed, a native of Kunnamkulam in the Thrissur district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)