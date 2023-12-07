Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], December 7 (ANI): Monsignor Anthony Kozhuvanal of Thamarassery diocese in Kerala's Kozhikode district passed away at the age of 70 on Wednesday.

His mortal remains will be placed for public viewing on Thursday until 1 pm at the Kodenchery Eroodu Viyani priest home.

Later, the body will be taken to his elder brother Saji Kozhuvanal's residence in Koorachund for locals to pay their last respects.

The funeral will be conducted on Friday at St Thomas Forona Church in Koorachund, along with a mass under the chief celebrant of the Diocese of Tamarassery, Mar Remigios Inchananiil.

Born on September 8, 1944, in Kottayam district, Fr Anthony Kozhuvanal joined Thalassery Minor Seminary for theological studies in 1963. He completed his theological studies at Aluva Pontifical Seminary and was ordained a priest on December 27, 1971.

In 1972, he started pastoral ministry as an assistant vicar in Mananthavadi Kaniyaram Church. He also received his doctorate from the University of Toronto, Canada. In 1987, it became a part of Thamarassery Diocese.

In the same year, he took charge as the vicar of Vallillapuzha Parish. Contributed to the establishment of the Pastoral Centre of the Diocese of Thamarassery, PMOC in Marykunnu and as Director of the Faith Training Centre.

Mon Kozhuvanal also served as the founder-director of Karunya Bhavan, Thiruvambadi and Chevayur Parish Vicar. The palm oil boycott highlighted the problems of high-range farmers. He is one of the founding leaders of the Indian Farmers' Movement (Infam).

On April 29, 2017, Pope Francis conferred the title of 'Chaplain of His Holiness' on Fr Anthony Kozhuvanal, who was elevated to the rank of Monsignor. He has received many awards, including the Mission League Award and Mangalapatram from Kozhikode Corporation.

He served for nine years as a member of the Liturgical Research Centre of the Syro-Malabar Church. He has also served on the PMOC's Complete Bible Translation Committee as Chairman of the Catechism Textbook Writing Committee. (ANI)

