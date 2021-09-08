Thiruvananthapuram, September 8: The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up a vaccine manufacturing zone at the Life Science Park, Thonnakkal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

According to Chief Minister Office, the special package will be given to anchor industries that are preparing to start a vaccine production unit. The land will be allotted on lease for 60 years with a subsidy of 50 per cent of the lease premium.

Stamp duty and registration fee will be waived off for registering lease agreement with Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). 30 per cent of the cost of equipment, plant, and machinery will be provided as subsidised capital upto Rs 1 crore for fill-finish unit and up to Rs 5 crore for the vaccine production unit, CMO said in its release.

Attractive loans will be provided through financial institutions under the State Government with fixed-term repayments of 20 years. The credit limit for the Fill Finish Unit will be fixed upto 20 crore and for the Vaccine Production Unit upto 30 crore. The total loan amount will not exceed 100 crore, the statement said.

Single-window and fast-track approval for the project will be granted within 30 days. A subsidy of Rs 2 per unit will be given on the electricity bill. Water charge subsidy will also be given on the bill amount for two years from the date of commissioning. Companies can decide which vaccine to be produced, the technology to be used and the infrastructure.

The 85,000-square-feet building under completion at the Life Science Park will be leased out on an annual basis if companies approve it is suitable for setting up vaccine production units. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation will construct a public wastewater treatment plant, a solar plant, and a bio-waste treatment plant for all companies operating in the life science park.

Two separate letters of interest will be prepared to invite companies. After evaluation by the technical committee, qualified companies will be considered as anchor industries and will invite to set up their units in life science park.

Cabinet also decided to appoint Vijayakar Sisla as a consultant for setting up the vaccine production unit at Life Science Park.

At present, Sisla is a member of the Vaccine Production Unit Working Group and an officer of HLL Biotech Ltd. It was also decided to entrust the team led by Dr B Iqbal to develop the state vaccine policy, according to the Chief Minister Office.

