Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) The Kerala Government said on Thursday that constructing a new dam to replace the existing over 125-year-old structure in river Mullaperiyar, located in the high-range district of Idukki, is the only solution to ensure the safety of the lakhs of people living downstream.

This was part of the customary policy address of his government in the State Assembly by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

"My Government is of the view that the construction of a new dam, conforming to recent standards of design and construction, in the downstream reaches of the existing Mullaperiyar dam is the only solution for protecting the safety of lakhs of people living downstream," according to the policy address.

It said the dam's front and rear faces are constructed of uncoursed rubble masonry in lime mortar and the central core constructed with lime-surkhi concrete.

"Taking into account the excessive and erratic rainfall and floods during the monsoon seasons in 2018-2021, particularly in Idukki district, the only solution lies in constructing a new dam which assures water to Tamil Nadu and safety to the people of Kerala living in the downstream region," it said.

The policy address said Kerala has expressed this view in all related forums and will take all possible steps for an amicable settlement with Tamil Nadu.

The Mullaperiyar dam was built in 1895.

While Tamil Nadu has been maintaining that the dam was "absolutely safe", Kerala has been vociferous in its demand for a new dam to be built near the existing structure.

In an unprecedented move which also indicated his displeasure with the ruling Left front in the state, Governor Khan on Thursday quickly concluded the government's customary policy address in the Assembly by only reading out its last paragraph.

