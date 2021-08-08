Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 8 (ANI): Kerala government, in an order on Saturday, permitted the shops in malls to open on the same conditions stipulated for opening other shops from August 11 onwards, after making all required precautionary arrangements.

"...Designated persons shall be engaged at the entry points of the mall to ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols including masks, hand sanitizers, temperature checking, social distancing, and other conditions stipulated...for entering into shops are strictly followed," the order read.

"Special teams shall be deployed by the District Collectors to monitor the effective functioning of the Rapid Response Teams (RRTS) and to ensure that RRTs strengthen surveillance and contact tracing significantly," it further added.

Kerala reported 20,367 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths on Saturday. With this, the active caseload in the state stands at 1,78,166, while the death toll is 17,654. (ANI)

