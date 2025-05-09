Thiruvananthapuram, May 9 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday said that it has opened control rooms at the Secretariat and NORKA department here to provide assistance and information to Keralites and students from the southern state living in the areas bordering Pakistan.

The control rooms were opened on the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in view of the tense situation prevailing in the border states, a statement issued by his office said.

It also said that "there is no need to be worried" at the moment.

The government asked the Keralites in the state bordering Pakistan to follow the instructions given by the authorities and stay safe.

"If you need assistance, you can contact the control room number." it added.

The control room at the Secretariat can be reached through -- 0471-2517500/2517600, 0471-2322600 (fax) and cdmdkerala@kerala.gov.in., the statement said.

The Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) global contact center can be reached at 18004253939 (toll free number) and 00918802012345 (missed call from abroad), it said.

Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9, which were "effectively repulsed", the Indian Army said on Friday.

Pakistani troops also resorted to "numerous ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said.

The developments followed the precise missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan early Wednesday under Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

