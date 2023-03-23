Kozhikode (Kerala), Mar 23 (PTI) The Kerala government on Thursday suspended five employees of the Government Medical College Hospital here from service for allegedly trying to influence the survivor who was sexually assaulted by another staff of the hospital a few days ago.

State Health Minister Veena George said the decision was taken based on a report filed by the director of medical education (DME).

"Five persons have been suspended for trying to influence the survivor in the sexual assault case. One has been dismissed in connection with the incident," the minister's office said in a release.

A 55-year-old employee of the Government Medical College Hospital was arrested on March 20 for allegedly sexually assaulting the woman patient on March 18.

The woman, who underwent surgery at the hospital, was allegedly sexually assaulted by an attendant after she was shifted to the post operative facility on Saturday, police had said.

The arrested Grade II attendant, Saseendran, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The State Health Department had earlier suspended the accused employee from service.

