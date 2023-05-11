Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 11 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the government has decided to make necessary amendments to the Hospital Protection Bill to ensure health workers' safety.

The government will bring the ordinance bill in the next cabinet meeting. The decision was taken during the high-level meeting chaired by the CM today in the wake of the murder of Dr Vandana Das while on duty.

Speaking on occasion, CM Vijayan said that police checkposts will be set up in all major hospitals. "Amendments will be made to ensure the strict implementation of the Kerala Health Care Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act,2012", CM said.

The CM further said, "Changes in the definitions of health institutions and health workers in the existing law, punishments etc. will be brought from time to time. Discussions in this regard have to be held under the supervision of the Chief Secretary, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, the Principal Secretary of the Health Department and the Law Secretary and amendment proposals will have to be submitted before the Cabinet meeting."

"Discussions will also be held with the Kerala Health University, health workers' organizations and others. The petitions and suggestions given to the government by the organizations of doctors and medical students will be considered", CM Vijayan said in the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed that the health department and the home department take joint measures regarding the safety of the health workers. "Security systems should be strengthened by dividing hospitals into three categories. Police outposts should be established in medical colleges, district hospitals, general hospitals, and women's and children's hospitals under the first category", the CM added.

"Officers including SI, ASI, and CPO should be deployed here on deputation. Total police surveillance should be ensured in other hospitals as well. Necessary closed-circuit cameras should be installed in all hospitals. Proper monitoring of CCTV should be ensured. Warning systems should be installed in hospitals. Atmosphere should be created for doctors and other health workers to perform their work safely", CM Vijayan said.

Further speaking on the security of the health workers, CM said that a security audit should be conducted every six months in all hospitals. "This should be done by the health and police departments under the supervision of the District Collector. It has to be examined whether two doctors can be appointed in emergency departments at night in government hospitals", he added.

"A special security system should be put in place when taking accused persons and persons of violent nature to the hospital", he said.

The Chief Minister also said that congestion should be controlled in and around hospitals.

Health Minister Veena George attended the meeting virtually. Chief Secretary VP Joy, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department V Venu, State Police Chief Anil Kant, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister KM Abraham, Principal Secretaries APM Muhammad Haneesh, Tinku Biswal, ADGPs Ajith Kumar, TK Vinod Kumar, Law Department Secretary Hari Nair are among others who attended the high-level meeting.

Deceased Dr Vandana Das (23) was murdered after the accused S Sandeep (42) stabbed the house surgeon in the hospital on Tuesday.

The accused who was under police custody was brought to the government hospital for a mandatory medical checkup.

He also attacked others and vandalised the hospital. A home guard and a sub-inspector also sustained stab injuries. Dr Vandana was shifted to KIMS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she succumbed to her injuries, police added.

Kerala's Kottarakkara magistrate court on Wednesday remanded accused G Sandeep for 14 days in the house surgeon Dr Vandana Das murder case. (ANI)

