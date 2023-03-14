Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday said it would entrust an expert panel to study the health issues being faced by local residents in the aftermath of the recent fire at the waste treatment plant in Brahmapuram in Kochi.

Health Minister Veena George said the committee would study the short- and long-term health issues being suffered by the people after the incident.

A decision was taken to appoint an expert panel of the health department which will submit a comprehensive report in this regard, she told reporters here. For this, discussions were held with various experts within and outside the state, she added.

When reporters pointed out the complaint of a death reported following smoke inhalation, George said a death audit would be conducted in this connection.

Information of as many as 1,576 people has been collected so far as part of the health survey, being carried out by the department in the areas where the air is polluted due to the incident, she said.

Among the total surveyed people, 13 were pregnant women, 10 bed-ridden patients and 501 people suffering from other ailments, she said.

Detailing various steps being taken up by the health department to address emergency needs, the minister said a medical speciality response centre began its operations at the family health centre at Kakkanad in Ernakulam district.

As many as six mobile units also began their operations in the district, and so far, 544 people have been served through the units, she added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging the government to take immediate steps to examine the level of dioxin in the blood of affected people.

The level of dioxin in the blood, milk, and meat of domestic animals in the areas should also be checked with the support of the animal welfare department.

Gas masks (not face masks) should be distributed among people who are living in areas with grave smoke exposure, he added in the letter.

The Congress leader also wanted the government to ensure an expert panel of the World Health Organisation (WHO) visits the affected areas.

A massive fire had broken out at the waste treatment plant in Brahmapuram on March 2 and thereafter, the air quality in Kochi city and neighbouring municipalities and gram panchayats had worsened as they were engulfed in the dense smoke billowing from the garbage dump.

