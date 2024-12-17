Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 17 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday warned of stringent action against teachers of state-run schools who are found working in private tuition centres.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said it is against the rules and norms for government employees to engage in parallel jobs while serving in government positions.

"Teachers in state-run schools should not work in private tuition centres," Sivankutty said in a statement.

The state Vigilance Department and the vigilance wing of the General Education Department will closely monitor the matter, he added.

Action will be taken against those found guilty, and the minister requested Parents and Teachers Associations (PTAs) in schools to report any teachers working in private tuition centres to the Department.

Sivankutty emphasised that the state's general education sector has flourished with society's support and must continue to do so.

Regarding the recent leakage of question papers for the Class 11 Christmas examinations, the minister assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway. Portions of the exam paper were found on a YouTube channel, and stringent measures are being taken in response.

Sivankutty also assured that there would be no lapses in conducting examinations. He added that the present issues would be resolved and the process would move forward.

The Kerala General Education Department formed a six-member committee on Monday to investigate the leak of question papers for the Class 11 Christmas examinations.

