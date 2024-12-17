Lucknow, December 17: A massive crowd gathered at Shaukat Banquet Hall in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut this weekend, hoping to find a solution to hair loss. The event, organised by hair growth practitioners Anees Mandola and Salman, promised to stimulate hair growth through a special oil massage, attracting people from all over India.

According to the News18 report, the event, which was advertised in local newspapers, saw a long line of bald individuals waiting for treatment. Participants were charged INR 20 for an oil massage and an additional INR 300 for a bottle of oil. According to Anees, who hails from Bijnor, people from various corners of India travel to Delhi to seek hair growth treatments. This was the first time the treatment was being offered in Meerut. Meerut Shocker: Army Man Forgets 3-Year-Old Girl in Car and Goes to Liquor Party with Friends, Returns 4 Hours Later to Find Her Suffocated to Death.

‘Hair Growth Treatment’ in Meerut

The large turnout at the venue created chaos, with people spilling onto the road. In an attempt to manage the crowd, tokens were distributed, but the authorities were not informed about the gathering. The organisers were unable to provide any permits for the event, offering only vague excuses when questioned about the lack of authorisation.

Anees, along with Salman and their team, arrived from Delhi for the event, which was scheduled to take place at the Summer Garden in Lisari Gate Colony. However, due to the overwhelming response, the treatment was shifted to Shaukat Banquet Hall, the media outlet reported. Sunil Pal Thanks UP CM Yogi Adityanath for His Support Following Kidnapping Incident in Meerut and Praises UP Police for Resolving the Case (Watch Video).

Local police, administration, and health department officials were unaware of the event, and the organisers evaded questions about whether they had obtained the necessary permissions.

Despite the lack of official approval, the treatment continued, with the crowd eager to receive the medicine. The organisers claimed that the product has been successful in Delhi, where it is applied on specific days of the week. However, its introduction in Meerut has raised concerns, especially given the unauthorized nature of the event and the potential health risks associated with unregulated treatments.

