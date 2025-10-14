Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 14 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday highlighted the state's achievements in health and development, asserting that the state has surpassed the United States in infant mortality rates.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of recognising Kerala's progress and cautioned against attempts to undermine it.

"There is a doubt whether society has truly recognised the achievements that Kerala has made. Kerala has surpassed the United States in infant mortality rates. But there is uncertainty about whether this was reported with the importance it deserves. It is not right to belittle the state's progress just because there's an interest in hiding the achievements of the LDF government," CM Vijayan said at an event in Thiruvananthapuram.

He further said, "Kerala has become a land that everyone desires. But some are thinking about how to sabotage this progress. The people understand all of this."

The Chief Minister recalled the state's developmental journey under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and emphasised that there had been an explosive transformation in the health sector.

"Whenever the LDF came to power, it worked for the overall development of the state. But the UDF governments that followed wiped out those achievements and pushed the state backwards. The LDF government reversed the setbacks caused by those subsequent administrations. Between 2011 and 2016, the health sector went far backwards. After the LDF government came to power, there was an explosive transformation in the health sector. The way Kerala handled the COVID pandemic amazed the world. Continued governance by the LDF benefited the state," he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, speaking on the Sabarimala gold theft probe, the Chief Minister urged people not to speculate or rush unnecessarily, assuring that the investigation, which is progressing under the supervision of the High Court, will be conducted correctly and that appropriate decisions will be taken after the report is submitted.

"Let the Special Investigation Team continue its work. The investigation is progressing under the supervision of the High Court. There is absolutely no need for any concern. The probe will be conducted properly, and further decisions will be taken once the investigation is completed. Why rush to pass judgments before the investigation is complete? Let the investigation proceed, and once the related report comes in, we can discuss the matter further," CM Vijayan told mediapersons. (ANI)

