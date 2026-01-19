Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh (MP) government held a strategic interaction with Herve Couraye, Advisor to TouchLab, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 to explore collaboration opportunities in artificial intelligence and emerging digital technologies, a press release said.

According to the MP government, TouchLab, an AI-focused company with operations across the UK, Tokyo, and the United States, shared its global perspective on advanced AI applications and its participation in the upcoming global AI Summit. The company is currently at a proof-of-concept stage for an AI Centre, opening avenues for future expansion and partnerships.

MP highlighted the state's growing strengths as an AI and technology destination, including affordable and reliable power infrastructure critical for data centre and compute-intensive operations. The state also showcased the presence of NATRAX, the country's largest automotive testing and validation track, as a unique asset supporting advanced mobility, AI-driven testing, and next-generation technology applications.

Opportunities for collaboration were discussed across education and research partnerships, with a particular focus on engaging SMEs and strengthening applied innovation. Madhya Pradesh also presented its robust startup ecosystem, with over 6,000 registered startups, offering a strong platform for piloting, scaling, and co-developing new technologies, the press release said.

TouchLab expressed interest in exploring applications of its technology in areas such as cybersecurity and online gaming, aligning well with Madhya Pradesh's dedicated policies for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) and digital innovation.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions to identify concrete collaboration pathways, including AI-focused pilots, ecosystem partnerships, and potential establishment of technology-led initiatives in Madhya Pradesh.

The engagement underscores Madhya Pradesh's commitment to positioning itself as a competitive hub for AI, deeptech innovation, and future-ready digital industries, the release stated.

Earlier today, the MP government delegation also held a meeting with Jasmin Hume, CEO and Founder of Shiru, an AI-powered protein discovery company, to explore collaboration opportunities in advanced protein innovation, agri-based inputs and applied research.

WEF 2026 operates under the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue' to address geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty, and the annual meeting in Davos features record government participation, including about 400 political leaders and 65 heads of state. (ANI)

