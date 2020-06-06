India News | Kerala HC Allows Partial Relaxation of COVID-19 Restrictions on Entering High Court Premises

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 6 (ANI): Kerala High Court has issued a notification allowing partial relaxations in the restrictions, imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, to enter the High Court premises.

According to the notification, the High Court Advocates Association hall and dining hall used by advocates will be allowed to open but the number of advocates coming to the association and dining halls shall be restricted to the minimum to maintain social distancing.

"Advocate Clerk rooms will be allowed to open but not more than 40 registered clerks shall be present in the room at a time," the notification issued on Friday said.

The court has directed for the members of the High Court Advocates Association and Advocate Clerk's Association to strictly adhere to the restrictions, failing which the permission will be withdrawn.

"With regard to parking of cars, one more row of cars will be allowed in the southern side of the Court building without causing obstruction in any way to the passage of vehicles such as Ambulance, Fire Engine etc from Gate 1 and 3 at all times," the notification said.

"All other regulations and restrictions with respect to the entry of advocates, advocate clerks, litigants and staff shall continue until further orders," it added. (ANI)

