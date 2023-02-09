Kochi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday vacated the stay granted by it earlier on the trial proceedings in the lower court against Malayalam film actor Unni Mukundan in a case of outraging the modesty of a woman.

Also Read | Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj @girirajsinghbjp Released the App … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The high court took the decision on a plea filed by the woman who claimed that the interim stay was granted previously in the case after it was misled by the actor by submitting a false affidavit.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey: NDRF Team Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris in Gaziantep (Watch Video).

Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who faces a probe into allegations of bribery to settle the court cases, was Mukundan's lawyer.

The court observed that if the stay order was secured by submitting a false affidavit, that is a "very serious" matter.

The court also directed Mukundan to file a counter affidavit on the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)