Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has taken suo moto action against the police for their alleged failure to protect a petitioner.

The court, headed by Single Bench Justice N Nagaresh, strongly criticized the police for not ensuring the safety of bus owner Raj Mohan, despite the court's protection order.

He said, "The slap was not on the cheek of petitioner, it was on the cheek of HC."

The incident occurred during an ongoing wage hike protest at Kumarakom, where Raj Mohan sought the court's intervention for protection.

However, the police reportedly failed to provide adequate security, leading to an unfortunate incident where Raj Mohan was slapped by a member of the CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) in the presence of the police.

Following the incident, the accused was promptly arrested but was later released on bail.

The State Police Chief and the Station House Officer (SHO) submitted an affidavit acknowledging the arrest and subsequent release. The court has scheduled the matter for further proceedings on July 18, 2023. (ANI)

