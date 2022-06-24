Kochi, Jun 24 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday inaugurated the 'Health Tech Summit-2022', a mega conclave, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with the state health department.

Launching the summit, co-hosted by Caritas Hospital, George said the health department was set to counter future attacks of viruses.

Inaugurating the conclave, which is considered as a common platform for a whole range of stakeholders in the health sector, the minister said the government was implementing measures to ensure prompt action to counter any kind of healthcare exigencies by ensuring sufficient availability of quality professionals.

"We are a state that carried out COVID-19 control measures even before the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced protocols around the global pandemic. For this, our experience in countering the Nipah virus (that broke out in mid-2018) was of enormous help," George said, adding that "more virus attacks may come. We are set to face them."

The conclave to discuss the latest trends and innovations in health technology witnessed experts from across the country deliberating on various aspects in the health sector.

The summit aims to capitalise the prospects of the state's status as a frontrunner in wellness.

The other partners of the summit are IT Kerala, State Family Welfare Department, eHealth Kerala and technology business incubator TIMed.

Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Rajan Khobragade, State Digital Health Mission Director K Mohammed Y Safarulla, KSUM Chief Executive Officer John M Thomas and India Accelerator Managing Partner Deepak Nagpal spoke during the occasion.

The state's first Health Tech Accelerator was also announced in the summit.

