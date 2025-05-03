Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 3 (ANI): Following an incident of smoke being detected in the UPS room of Kozhikode Medical College, state Minister Veena George has ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain its cause.

Kalpetta MLA has claimed that one woman from his constituency, who was admitted to the hospital, died after the smoke incident. However, officials have not confirmed the cause of death as of yet.

On Friday night, shortly after the incident, Minister George had also directed the Director of the Medical Education Department to shift the patients to a safe location. She has also assured that emergency medical services would be provided at the Beach Hospital for any patient in need of it.

"Smoke spread in the UPS room in the new block of Kozhikode Medical College today night. All the patients in the emergency department were immediately shifted to safe places for treatment. The patients on the upper floors were also evacuated from the building. Instructions were given to check and ensure that no one was in the building," the Kerala minister told reporters.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)

