Thiruvananthapuram/Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) Kerala legislator P V Anvar, who formed the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) after breaking from the CPI(M)-led LDF, on Friday joined the All India Trinamool Congress.

According to a post from the official 'X' handle of the Trinamool Congress, Anvar, representing the Nilambur seat in the Kerala Assembly, joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the presence of its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"Extending a very warm welcome to Shri P V Anvar, MLA Nilambur, who joined the @AITCofficial family today in the presence of our Hon'ble Nat'l GS Shri @abhishekaitc. Together, we shall work towards the welfare of the people of our nation," the party said in the post.

Extending a "warmest welcome" to Anvar to the Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee said, "His dedication to public service and his advocacy for the rights of the people of Kerala enrich our shared mission of inclusive growth."

"Together, we will strive for a progressive India where every voice matters and every dream is realized!," the AITC general secretary said in a post on 'X'.

Anvar, who won from the Nilambur constituency as a Left-supported independent candidate in 2016 and 2021 Assembly polls, floated the new outfit, DMK, two months ago after the CPI(M) severed all ties with him following his revolt against the ruling front on various issues.

The MLA was arrested recently for allegedly vandalising a forest office following a protest over the death of a tribal man in an elephant attack in his constituency.

