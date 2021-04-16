Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 16 (PTI) Kerala reported 10,031 fresh coronavirus cases and 21 related deaths on Friday, taking the overall tally in the state to 12,07,332 and the toll to 4,877.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state tested 67,775 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 14.8 per cent.

So far, as many as 1,40,81,632 samples have been tested in Kerala.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported 1,560 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 1,391 and Malappuram with 882.

"Out of those infected today, 221 reached the state from outside while 9,137 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 641 are yet to be traced. Thirty-two health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, 3,792 people recovered from the disease on Friday taking the total number of those cured in the state to 11,32,267.

Currently, there are 69,868 people under treatment.

There are 2,04,933 people under observation in the state, of which 9,837 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

One region was removed while 12 more were added to the list of hotspots in the state taking its total number to 436.PTI RRT SS

