Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 1 (PTI) Kerala on Tuesday reported 1,140 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the infection count to 76,524 and the toll to 298.

At least 2,111 patients under treatment for COVID-19 were discharged after being cured of the disease as the cumulative recoveries rose to 53,653, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

At least 20 health workers were among those infected on Tuesday.

"Currently, 22,512 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in the state. There are a total of 1,96,582 people under observation across the state, and 19,094 in hospitals," she said in a release here.

Out of the new cases, as many as 1,059 contracted the virus through local transmission while the source of infection of 158 was not traceable, the Minister said adding 14 people had arrived from abroad and 36 from other states.

Two men,aged 45 and 64, died in Kasaragod district, while Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the other fatalities.

Thiruvananthapuram district clocked 227 positive cases on Tuesday, the highest in the state, followed by Malappuram (191), Ernakulam (161), Kozhikode (155), Thrissur district (133) while the rest was shared by other districts.

At least 14,137 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The number of samples tested had been on the decline in the last three days after touching 41,860 on August 28 when the state recorded its highest single day count of 2,543.

Currently, there are 580 hotspots in the state.

